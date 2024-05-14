AGF Management Ltd. Cuts Stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

AGF Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $2,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Lancaster Colony by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 25,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on LANC. StockNews.com raised Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $218.00 price objective on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kristin Bird sold 1,207 shares of Lancaster Colony stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total value of $232,540.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,172.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LANC opened at $194.92 on Tuesday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 12 month low of $158.88 and a 12 month high of $215.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.44 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $197.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.61.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.02. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $471.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

Lancaster Colony Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.69%.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

Further Reading

