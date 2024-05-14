AGF Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

AGF Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,839 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $3,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Rollins by 18.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,020,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,195,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041,371 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Rollins by 40.6% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,293,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $346,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,017 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Rollins by 132.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,541,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,552,000 after purchasing an additional 877,240 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Rollins by 18.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,992,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,033,000 after purchasing an additional 620,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,960,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,178,000 after buying an additional 587,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

In other Rollins news, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 2,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $116,395.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,068.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 2,677 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $116,395.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,068.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $230,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,575,422.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,824 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,558 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of ROL opened at $46.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $47.69.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The business had revenue of $748.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.12 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 67.42%.

Rollins Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.