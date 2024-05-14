AGF Management Ltd. Decreases Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

AGF Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,903 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. AM Squared Ltd lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $261.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $776,726.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,106. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $1,064,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $776,726.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,635 shares of company stock worth $3,980,827 in the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $216.57 on Tuesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.33 and a 52-week high of $232.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.56. The firm has a market cap of $49.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.11 EPS. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.81 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

