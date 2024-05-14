AGF Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of Flowers Foods worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,583,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,749 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Flowers Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,875,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,518,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,082,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,361,000 after buying an additional 425,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Flowers Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $9,078,000. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FLO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Flowers Foods Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of FLO stock opened at $25.18 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.76. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $28.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.41, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Terry S. Thomas sold 36,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $845,294.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,721.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Edward J. Jr. Casey bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.55 per share, with a total value of $117,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,771.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Terry S. Thomas sold 36,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $845,294.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,721.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.