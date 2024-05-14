AGF Management Ltd. Grows Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 51.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,149 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $1,273,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 155,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,729,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,613,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $738,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $165.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $391.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.95. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.45 and a fifty-two week high of $167.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total value of $620,719.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,891.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $3,549,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,943,835.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total transaction of $620,719.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,891.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,112 shares of company stock valued at $22,841,321 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PG. Argus raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.76.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

