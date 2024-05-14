AGF Management Ltd. Has $2.89 Million Stock Holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. owned 0.05% of Choice Hotels International worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 143.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.70.

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock opened at $117.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.21. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.91 and a 12 month high of $136.02.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.13. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 748.46% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $331.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Choice Hotels International’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.68%.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

