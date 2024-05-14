AGF Management Ltd. Has $3.03 Million Stock Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

AGF Management Ltd. lessened its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,552,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,593,000 after purchasing an additional 327,269 shares in the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,442,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 3,235.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 181,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,434,000 after buying an additional 176,195 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,299,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $465,923,000 after buying an additional 105,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,744,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total value of $431,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,628.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cirrus Logic news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 3,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $299,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total value of $431,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,628.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $107.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.69 and a 200-day moving average of $84.24. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $65.02 and a one year high of $108.25.

CRUS has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet raised Cirrus Logic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.86.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

