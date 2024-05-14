AGF Management Ltd. Has $3.04 Million Stock Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

AGF Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,796 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $3,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In other Texas Roadhouse news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $459,814.48. Following the transaction, the president now owns 15,261 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,218.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total transaction of $169,965.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,525.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $459,814.48. Following the transaction, the president now owns 15,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,218.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,407 shares of company stock worth $2,013,111 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $165.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.54 and a 200 day moving average of $133.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.06 and a 52-week high of $170.39.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 6.94%. Texas Roadhouse’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is presently 49.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXRH has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $178.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.55.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

