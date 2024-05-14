AGF Management Ltd. Has $3.05 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

AGF Management Ltd. lessened its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

AMGN opened at $308.45 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $329.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. The stock has a market cap of $165.46 billion, a PE ratio of 44.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.60.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Leerink Partnrs cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.65.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

