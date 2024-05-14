AGF Management Ltd. Has $3.08 Million Stock Position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of Silgan worth $3,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLGN. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Silgan in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Silgan by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Silgan by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Silgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 4,440.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Silgan from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Silgan from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Silgan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Silgan from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Silgan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SLGN opened at $47.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.48. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $38.11 and a one year high of $49.72.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Silgan had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Silgan’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Silgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $205,580.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,024.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,684 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $205,580.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,024.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $1,412,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,104,021.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,242 shares of company stock valued at $2,813,997 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Silgan Profile

(Free Report)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

Featured Articles

