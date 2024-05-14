AGF Management Ltd. Has $3.12 Million Stock Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

AGF Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total value of $112,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,836.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Shares of KNX opened at $50.01 on Tuesday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $60.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.64, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Stephens lowered their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.71.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Stories

