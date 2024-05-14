AGF Management Ltd. Has $3 Million Stock Holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

AGF Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAG. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 164.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 292,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,908,000 after purchasing an additional 181,995 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 43.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 289,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,423,000 after acquiring an additional 87,590 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 47.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 136,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,886,000 after acquiring an additional 44,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 127.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,157,000 after purchasing an additional 47,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director John Barr sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.05, for a total transaction of $246,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,299.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director John Barr sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.05, for a total value of $246,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 716 shares in the company, valued at $110,299.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total transaction of $239,605.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,001 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,529.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PAG shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.20.

Penske Automotive Group Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE:PAG opened at $160.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.45 and a twelve month high of $180.84. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.26.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.14). Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.20%.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

(Free Report)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

See Also

