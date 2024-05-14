AGF Management Ltd. Increases Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $3,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 4.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 4,604.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 233,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,606,000 after purchasing an additional 228,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 4.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.18.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

NYSE WPC opened at $58.67 on Tuesday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.36 and a fifty-two week high of $73.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.14. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 33.65%. The company had revenue of $410.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.865 per share. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.56%.

W. P. Carey Profile

(Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.