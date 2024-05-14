AGF Management Ltd. Invests $3.07 Million in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

AGF Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 50,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. AR Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Equity Residential by 405.9% during the fourth quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 34,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,837,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,729,000 after purchasing an additional 97,212 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 37,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Post Investment Office LP increased its position in Equity Residential by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 300,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Shares of EQR opened at $66.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $52.57 and a 52-week high of $69.45.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Equity Residential had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on EQR shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Equity Residential from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.04.

Insider Activity at Equity Residential

In related news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 3,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total transaction of $212,220.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,465.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 3,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total transaction of $212,220.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,465.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $261,795.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,544,264.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

