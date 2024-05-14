AGF Management Ltd. Invests $3.07 Million in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,072,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HUBB. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Hubbell by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Hubbell by 2.4% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hubbell by 6.0% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Hubbell by 127.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 91 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Hubbell by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $402.02 on Tuesday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $248.37 and a 52-week high of $429.61. The stock has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $400.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $350.93.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. Hubbell had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.39%.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In related news, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 500 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $378.77 per share, for a total transaction of $189,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,571 shares in the company, valued at $3,246,437.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HUBB shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com cut Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Hubbell from $435.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Hubbell from $400.00 to $384.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $427.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.57.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

