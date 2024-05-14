AGF Management Ltd. Lowers Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

AGF Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 74.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 40,840 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 105.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total transaction of $11,224,604.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,147,842.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,168,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,673 shares in the company, valued at $2,418,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total value of $11,224,604.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,147,842.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,069 shares of company stock valued at $14,680,065 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.54.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 0.1 %

TSCO stock opened at $271.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $279.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.39. The company has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.82.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

