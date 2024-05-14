AGF Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

AGF Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,252 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,264 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $3,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 520,932 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,357,000 after buying an additional 158,913 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,388 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,821,292 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $83,172,000 after buying an additional 54,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 34,947 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JNPR shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.55.

Juniper Networks Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $34.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00, a PEG ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.98. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $38.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.59.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $193,647.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 986,764 shares in the company, valued at $34,398,593.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,173 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $190,262.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,323.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $193,647.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,398,593.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 117,770 shares of company stock worth $4,335,920. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

(Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.