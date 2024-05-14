AGF Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 99,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,935,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DBX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,189,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,825,000 after purchasing an additional 869,043 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,146,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,050,000 after purchasing an additional 113,947 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,418,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,327,000 after purchasing an additional 227,633 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $463,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,898,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dropbox Stock Up 2.9 %

DBX stock opened at $23.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.70. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.72 and a twelve month high of $33.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $631.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.81 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 148.13% and a net margin of 20.50%. Research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

DBX has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities downgraded Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Dropbox from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dropbox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Dropbox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.78.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 164,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total transaction of $3,913,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,242,650.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $72,060.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 403,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,697,354.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 164,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total value of $3,913,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,242,650.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 271,721 shares of company stock worth $6,443,955. Company insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Featured Articles

