AGF Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 99,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,935,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DBX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,189,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,825,000 after purchasing an additional 869,043 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,146,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,050,000 after purchasing an additional 113,947 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,418,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,327,000 after purchasing an additional 227,633 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $463,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,898,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Dropbox Stock Up 2.9 %
DBX stock opened at $23.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.70. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.72 and a twelve month high of $33.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.00.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
DBX has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities downgraded Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Dropbox from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dropbox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Dropbox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.78.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 164,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total transaction of $3,913,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,242,650.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $72,060.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 403,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,697,354.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 164,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total value of $3,913,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,242,650.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 271,721 shares of company stock worth $6,443,955. Company insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.
Dropbox Company Profile
Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.
