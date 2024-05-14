AGF Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth $168,328,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at $133,525,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth $127,752,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth about $58,360,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,981,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Price Performance

Shares of EG opened at $381.18 on Tuesday. Everest Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $331.08 and a twelve month high of $417.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $377.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $377.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.98 by $0.34. Everest Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $11.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Everest Group’s payout ratio is 10.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Everest Group from $466.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup lowered Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $452.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everest Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.11.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

