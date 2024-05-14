AGF Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 243,589 agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 243,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,057,000. AGF Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of agilon health as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGL. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in agilon health by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of agilon health by 164.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of agilon health by 1,439.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 5,528 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of agilon health by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health during the 4th quarter worth $128,000.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AGL. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on agilon health from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of agilon health from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of agilon health in a report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on agilon health from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, agilon health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.32.

agilon health stock opened at $5.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. agilon health, inc. has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $24.15.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 26.15% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that agilon health, inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

