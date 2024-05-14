AGF Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 8,684 Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MOH. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,395,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,200,000 after buying an additional 259,474 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,175,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,422,000 after purchasing an additional 22,583 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 10.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,190,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,242,000 after purchasing an additional 112,243 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 5.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 604,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,187,000 after purchasing an additional 31,786 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 28.5% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 470,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,234,000 after purchasing an additional 104,350 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total value of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,567.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:MOH opened at $352.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $378.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $372.27. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $266.35 and a 12 month high of $423.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.
