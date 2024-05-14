AGF Management Ltd. Raises Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 49.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 646,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,745 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $101,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Pachira Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 45,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,096,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the third quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 20,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 26,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 33,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, May 6th. HSBC upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.86.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at $105,810,030.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.9 %

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $151.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.95. The stock has a market cap of $363.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.55. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $143.13 and a 52 week high of $175.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 29.68%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

See Also

