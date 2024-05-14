AGF Management Ltd. Sells 1,577 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

AGF Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 423.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on O shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.21.

Realty Income Stock Performance

NYSE:O opened at $54.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.89, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.10 and a 200 day moving average of $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $64.18.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.257 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 285.19%.

Insider Transactions at Realty Income

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

