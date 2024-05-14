AGF Management Ltd. Sells 1,692 Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

AGF Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Enstar Group worth $3,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Enstar Group by 2,966.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Enstar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enstar Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Enstar Group in the fourth quarter worth $288,000. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

Enstar Group Price Performance

ESGR opened at $305.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $295.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.07. Enstar Group Limited has a twelve month low of $225.81 and a twelve month high of $314.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enstar Group ( NASDAQ:ESGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $31.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 77.65%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Enstar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ESGR

About Enstar Group

(Free Report)

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.