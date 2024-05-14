AGF Management Ltd. Sells 1,781 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

AGF Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $2,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $273.24 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $253.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.98. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $157.85 and a 1 year high of $279.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.24. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $713.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 8.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CW. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $255.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $260.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total transaction of $657,077.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,747.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total transaction of $657,077.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,747.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,451 shares of company stock valued at $3,030,512. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

