AGF Management Ltd. Sells 3,414 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

AGF Management Ltd. lessened its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,414 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd. owned about 0.07% of MDU Resources Group worth $2,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 33,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 11,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rob L. Johnson purchased 36,291 shares of MDU Resources Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $923,968.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,639.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDU Resources Group Price Performance

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock opened at $25.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.13. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.04 and a twelve month high of $25.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.78.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.37%.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

