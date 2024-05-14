AGF Management Ltd. Sells 4,661 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

AGF Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,661 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 196,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $14,399,027.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,712 shares in the company, valued at $27,708,952.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $252,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,404 shares in the company, valued at $900,916. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 196,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $14,399,027.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,712 shares in the company, valued at $27,708,952.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 2.2 %

WH opened at $70.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.33. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.69 and a twelve month high of $81.73.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $305.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.24 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.17.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

