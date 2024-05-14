AGF Management Ltd. Sells 7,638 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

AGF Management Ltd. reduced its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,638 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate Price Performance

Allstate stock opened at $169.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $100.57 and a 1 year high of $177.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.92.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.30) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Allstate’s payout ratio is 81.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.59.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

