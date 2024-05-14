Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $62.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.95 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 38.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Agilysys updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Agilysys Trading Down 2.0 %

Agilysys stock opened at $80.21 on Tuesday. Agilysys has a 12-month low of $62.00 and a 12-month high of $91.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on AGYS. StockNews.com upgraded Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Agilysys from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilysys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilysys

In other Agilysys news, major shareholder Mak Capital One Llc sold 867,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $71,665,738.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,060,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,173,226.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

