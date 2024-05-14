Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

AGIO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of AGIO stock opened at $33.54 on Monday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $35.50. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.19.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,199.26% and a negative return on equity of 41.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.47) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James William Burns sold 2,642 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $86,049.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,251.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Brian Goff sold 4,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $135,360.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,614.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James William Burns sold 2,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $86,049.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,251.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,035 shares of company stock valued at $475,277 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 90.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 92,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 43,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 96.0% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

