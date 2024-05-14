Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) PT Lowered to $56.00

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $59.00 to $56.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AKRO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Bank of America began coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akero Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.88.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics Stock Up 4.9 %

Akero Therapeutics stock opened at $20.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 29.27, a current ratio of 29.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of -0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.39. Akero Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $58.38.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.17). As a group, equities analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akero Therapeutics

In related news, COO Jonathan Young sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $121,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 263,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,419,400.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Akero Therapeutics news, COO Jonathan Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $121,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 263,306 shares in the company, valued at $6,419,400.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Catriona Yale sold 20,646 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $732,726.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,782,948.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,646 shares of company stock worth $3,420,627 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Akero Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Propel Bio Management LLC raised its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 227.6% during the 1st quarter. Propel Bio Management LLC now owns 327,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,279,000 after buying an additional 227,700 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 18.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 20.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,669,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,702,000 after purchasing an additional 584,875 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP raised its position in Akero Therapeutics by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 52,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,927 shares during the last quarter.

About Akero Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.