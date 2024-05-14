Alight (ALIT) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Alight (NYSE: ALIT) in the last few weeks:

5/10/2024 – Alight had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $14.00 to $12.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/9/2024 – Alight had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $12.00 to $11.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/9/2024 – Alight had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $13.00 to $11.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/25/2024 – Alight had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

3/21/2024 – Alight had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $13.00 to $14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/21/2024 – Alight had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $12.00 to $13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/21/2024 – Alight had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $12.00 to $13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/21/2024 – Alight had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $12.00 to $13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Alight Stock Performance

ALIT opened at $7.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.60. Alight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $10.38. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $960.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Alight had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 9.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alight, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alight

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alight

In related news, CEO Stephan Scholl sold 428,574 shares of Alight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $4,204,310.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,198,199 shares in the company, valued at $80,424,332.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 2,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $26,936.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,927,314 shares in the company, valued at $28,394,945.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephan Scholl sold 428,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $4,204,310.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,198,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,424,332.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 543,029 shares of company stock worth $12,385,217. Insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Alight in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,148,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Alight by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 323,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 144,573 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alight by 229.8% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 281,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 196,160 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Alight by 387.1% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 385,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 306,257 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Alight in the third quarter valued at $52,000. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

Featured Articles

