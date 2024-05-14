AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Shares Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) by 87.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,699 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of AllianceBernstein worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter worth approximately $714,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in AllianceBernstein by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter valued at $1,016,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Karpas Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 18,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on AB. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. TD Cowen cut their target price on AllianceBernstein from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America decreased their price target on AllianceBernstein from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.19.

AllianceBernstein Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AB opened at $32.72 on Tuesday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 1 year low of $25.83 and a 1 year high of $35.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.98.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.16%.

AllianceBernstein Profile

(Free Report)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.