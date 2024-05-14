Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,744 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,656,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,064,425,000 after purchasing an additional 30,608 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,431,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,139,074,000 after acquiring an additional 364,021 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 797,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,273,000 after acquiring an additional 25,230 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 706,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,066,000 after purchasing an additional 80,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 688,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,885,000 after purchasing an additional 15,831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $149.89 on Tuesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.98 and a 52-week high of $218.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.93 and a beta of 0.41.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $494.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.40) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $234.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.19.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

