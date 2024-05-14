Amalgamated Bank Acquires 2,049 Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 26.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,759,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,181,000 after buying an additional 1,635,739 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,786,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,318,000 after acquiring an additional 605,197 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 27.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,562,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,085,000 after purchasing an additional 545,297 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 13.8% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,445,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,153,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,406,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,574,000 after purchasing an additional 98,613 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Insider Transactions at Northern Oil and Gas

In related news, insider James B. Evans sold 945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $35,910.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,136. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider James B. Evans sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,097,626. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James B. Evans sold 945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $35,910.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,944 shares of company stock worth $436,614. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.90.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $39.61 on Tuesday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.57 and a 52-week high of $43.75. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.11 and its 200 day moving average is $37.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $396.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.67 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The business’s revenue was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.93%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.