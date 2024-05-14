Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Trust Co of Kansas

Trust Co of Kansas boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,159 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 4.0% of Trust Co of Kansas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $49,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,009,208 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total value of $335,115,802.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 938,251,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,491,020,557.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,009,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total transaction of $335,115,802.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 938,251,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,491,020,557.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,180,094 shares of company stock valued at $2,399,652,430. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.62.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $186.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.25 and a 52-week high of $191.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

