Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,419 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,801 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.9% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 54.3% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $186.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.25 and a 52 week high of $191.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up from $205.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.97, for a total transaction of $1,019,624,364.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 952,258,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,855,415,148.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.97, for a total value of $1,019,624,364.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 952,258,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,855,415,148.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,264 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,836,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,180,094 shares of company stock worth $2,399,652,430. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

