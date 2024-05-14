Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 84.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,177 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 264,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after acquiring an additional 120,849 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,519,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,890,000 after buying an additional 38,311 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $513,989.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,422,883.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,630 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $115,241.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,385,328.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $513,989.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,434 shares in the company, valued at $17,422,883.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Stock Performance

NYSE:AEE opened at $74.50 on Tuesday. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.03 and a fifty-two week high of $88.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.29. The company has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.08). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 61.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on AEE. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ameren from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ameren from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.90.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

