American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Now Covered by Analysts at HSBC

HSBC assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $17.90 price target on the airline’s stock.

AAL has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded American Airlines Group from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.62.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AAL

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

AAL stock opened at $14.93 on Monday. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $19.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.57.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $12.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,411,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,119,358 shares of the airline’s stock worth $155,249,000 after buying an additional 2,672,793 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the third quarter worth approximately $28,867,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 191.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,333,370 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $42,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190,456 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 12,675,358 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $174,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,247 shares in the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.