American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.18-1.24 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.20. American Healthcare REIT also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.180-1.240 EPS.

AHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Healthcare REIT has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.88.

American Healthcare REIT stock opened at $14.09 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.82. American Healthcare REIT has a 12 month low of $12.63 and a 12 month high of $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th.

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

