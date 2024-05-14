American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance

Shares of AMS stock opened at $3.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.09 million, a P/E ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 0.66. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $3.53.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 million. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 4.58%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Shared Hospital Services will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

About American Shared Hospital Services

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services stock. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services ( NYSEAMERICAN:AMS Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.17% of American Shared Hospital Services at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

