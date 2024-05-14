American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance
Shares of AMS stock opened at $3.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.09 million, a P/E ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 0.66. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $3.53.
American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 million. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 4.58%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Shared Hospital Services will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services
About American Shared Hospital Services
American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than American Shared Hospital Services
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Why These Companies Are Buying Back Stock Lately
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- GameStop is Roaring Based on Speculation Not Substance
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- 3 Hot Stock Upgrades That Should Be on Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.