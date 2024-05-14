Amgen Inc. (AMGN) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 16th

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 2.25 per share by the medical research company on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.
Amgen has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Amgen has a dividend payout ratio of 43.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Amgen to earn $20.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $9.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.7%.
Amgen Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $308.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $165.46 billion, a PE ratio of 44.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.60. Amgen has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $329.72.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amgen from $271.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.65.
Insider Activity at Amgen
In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
About Amgen
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.
