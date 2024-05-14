Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AMPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.00.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMPH opened at $42.37 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.85. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $38.43 and a one year high of $67.66.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.03). Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $178.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.90 million. Analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total value of $589,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,160.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $655,145. 27.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPH. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 39,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 9,037 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 395,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,387,000 after purchasing an additional 69,968 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $296,000. Cynosure Group LLC purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.