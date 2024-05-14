Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Impinj (PI)

Impinj (NASDAQ: PI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 5/13/2024 – Impinj is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/26/2024 – Impinj was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 4/26/2024 – Impinj had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $130.00 to $156.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/25/2024 – Impinj had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $130.00.
- 4/25/2024 – Impinj had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Mkm from $125.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/25/2024 – Impinj had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $130.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/23/2024 – Impinj had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $130.00 to $140.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.
- 4/16/2024 – Impinj is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.
Impinj Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ PI opened at $159.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.88. The company has a current ratio of 9.42, a quick ratio of 6.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Impinj, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.39 and a 12-month high of $167.45. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -456.63 and a beta of 1.85.
Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $76.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.57 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 60.13% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. Research analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Impinj
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Impinj
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Impinj during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,458,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 174,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,577,000 after purchasing an additional 8,038 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Impinj in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,739,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Impinj during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000.
Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.
See Also
