Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Impinj (PI)

Impinj (NASDAQ: PI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/13/2024 – Impinj is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.

4/26/2024 – Impinj was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/26/2024 – Impinj had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $130.00 to $156.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/25/2024 – Impinj had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $130.00.

4/25/2024 – Impinj had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Mkm from $125.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/25/2024 – Impinj had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $130.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2024 – Impinj had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $130.00 to $140.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

4/16/2024 – Impinj is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

Impinj Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PI opened at $159.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.88. The company has a current ratio of 9.42, a quick ratio of 6.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Impinj, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.39 and a 12-month high of $167.45. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -456.63 and a beta of 1.85.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $76.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.57 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 60.13% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. Research analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Impinj

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Impinj

In other news, Director Umesh Padval sold 3,475 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.39, for a total value of $526,080.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,255.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Impinj news, CFO Cary Baker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.14, for a total value of $2,042,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,661,824.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Umesh Padval sold 3,475 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.39, for a total value of $526,080.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,255.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 153,321 shares of company stock valued at $19,077,714. Corporate insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Impinj during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,458,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 174,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,577,000 after purchasing an additional 8,038 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Impinj in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,739,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Impinj during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

