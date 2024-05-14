ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Price Target Raised to $87.00 at HC Wainwright

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) had its price target lifted by HC Wainwright from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

ANIP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Capital One Financial started coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim restated a buy rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ANI Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of ANIP opened at $67.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.09 and a beta of 0.80. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $70.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $131.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.02 million. On average, analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Nikhil Lalwani sold 28,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $1,897,786.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 444,981 shares in the company, valued at $29,155,155.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, SVP James G. Marken sold 24,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $1,615,313.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 124,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,262,534.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikhil Lalwani sold 28,965 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $1,897,786.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 444,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,155,155.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 176,803 shares of company stock worth $11,698,778. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,125,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,032,000 after purchasing an additional 277,989 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 185.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 339,735 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,725,000 after buying an additional 220,690 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 287.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,989 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,534,000 after purchasing an additional 109,015 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,792,000. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 525,528 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,512,000 after purchasing an additional 72,200 shares during the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

