Annexon’s (ANNX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Annexon from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on Annexon from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Annexon from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Annexon in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Annexon has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.43.

Get Annexon alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Annexon

Annexon Trading Up 2.5 %

ANNX opened at $4.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.29. Annexon has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $8.40.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.11. As a group, analysts predict that Annexon will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Annexon

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Annexon by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Annexon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Annexon by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Forefront Analytics LLC grew its position in Annexon by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 31,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Annexon during the 1st quarter worth $87,000.

Annexon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Annexon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annexon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.