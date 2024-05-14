Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target Increased to $37.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

AR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an equal weight rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Antero Resources to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Antero Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.69.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Antero Resources

Antero Resources Stock Performance

Shares of AR opened at $33.45 on Monday. Antero Resources has a 12-month low of $19.91 and a 12-month high of $34.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.25 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.88.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 1.50%. As a group, research analysts predict that Antero Resources will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Antero Resources

In other Antero Resources news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $736,356.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,805,090.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $736,356.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,805,090.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total value of $10,269,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,162,993 shares in the company, valued at $74,039,250.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 877,280 shares of company stock worth $26,212,305 over the last quarter. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Antero Resources by 11.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Antero Resources by 35.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,362 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Fund 1 Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 40,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources

(Get Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.