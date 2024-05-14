APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at Mizuho

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on APA. Barclays cut their price objective on APA from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank restated a sector perform rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down previously from $43.00) on shares of APA in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of APA from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on APA in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, APA has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.30.

APA stock opened at $30.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 3.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.53. APA has a 1-year low of $28.90 and a 1-year high of $46.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. APA had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 45.32%. APA’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that APA will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of APA by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter. Summa Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the fourth quarter worth $7,571,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of APA by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,237,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,412,000 after acquiring an additional 38,505 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in APA by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 726,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,053,000 after purchasing an additional 90,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

