Apogee Therapeutics’ (APGE) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, RTT News reports. They currently have a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Apogee Therapeutics’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on APGE. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Apogee Therapeutics from $37.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Apogee Therapeutics from $44.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Apogee Therapeutics from $46.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Apogee Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:APGE opened at $52.73 on Monday. Apogee Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.19 and a twelve month high of $72.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.06.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.13. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apogee Therapeutics will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apogee Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Apogee Therapeutics by 111.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $105,000. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apogee Therapeutics Company Profile

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

