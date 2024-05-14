Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys 68 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 305.5% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PAG opened at $160.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.21. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.45 and a 1-year high of $180.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($0.14). Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,604 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total value of $239,605.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,001 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,529.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total value of $239,605.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,529.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Barr sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.05, for a total transaction of $246,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 716 shares in the company, valued at $110,299.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.20.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

